Skateboarder dies after collision with semi-truck near Queensborough Bridge in New Westminster

WARNING: Disturbing details.

A skateboarder is dead after a collision with a semi-truck that happened near New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show a semi-truck behind police tape, skidmarks on the ground and a skateboard lying near a pile of clothing.

Police aren’t entirely clear on what happened in the incident on Boyd Street.

But at this point they’re investigating a “fatal motor vehicle incident” that involved a man who was believed to be on a skateboard, New Westminster police Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

Police said they’re still trying to determine whether the skateboarder was in a crosswalk or just close to one.

“We’re asking if anyone who did witness this who hasn’t spoken to us to give us a call,” Scott said.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Team is working to determine what happened.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

