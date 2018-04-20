RCMP investigating after 36-year-old man found dead in home near Gimli

RCMP have arrested a man after a 36-year-old was found dead in a house north of Gimli Friday.

Police were called to a home in Silver Harbour shortly before 5 a.m. where they found a man dead.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious.

A 29-year-old who was also in the house was arrested and remains in custody.

RCMP said the victim and suspect knew each other and police aren’t looking for any other suspects.

The RCMP Major Crime Services and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section are continuing the investigation.