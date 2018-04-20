Bringing home the bacon: B.C. police officers called to capture rogue pig

Most police officers have had to shrug off the insult ‘pig’ a few times in their career, but only the chosen few are called on to actually bust one of the animals.

Three such Saanich officers answered the call on Friday morning.

It happened when a very large sow broke free from her enclosure in the Cordova Bay area, near Highway 17 just before 7 a.m.

Saanich police Sgt. Jeremy Leslie said police initially put the call on the backburner because the city pound unit wasn’t on the clock yet.

About 15 minutes later, he said, officers got a second call — this time saying the pig was headed for the highway.

Police then dispatched the trio of officers to corral the beast, one of whom Leslie said was specially equipped to deal with the incident.

“Luckily one of our officers is a good old Saskatchewan farm hand, so I think he’s probably got some really good skills there.”

The officers managed to get the pig under control, and hold her until her owner arrived.

“She’s back home now,” Leslie said. “Apparently there’s some issues with the fence that might need to be dealt with at that home.”

We know we’re opening ourselves up for some colourful comments… The #Saanich pound wasn’t available so we had to catch her before she tried to cross the highway this AM #yyjtraffic. Sometimes you can’t make this stuff up #yyj. #Saanichlife pic.twitter.com/CmISJDGsYQ — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 20, 2018

After bringing home the bacon, the department took to Twitter to show that it had a sense of humour about the affair.

“We know we’re opening ourselves up for some colourful comments,” wrote the department — attracting dozens of replies.

And while many delivered a good natured ribbing — most, it seems, decided not to be a pig about it.

