Lethbridge bridge closures to start Monday

Starting on Monday, it will take a little longer to get over the Oldman River on Highway 3. The bridge is being reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for rehabilitation work.

A release from the province on Friday said traffic would be restricted to the westbound lanes, with one lane travelling in each direction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h and there will be a width limit of 3.7 metres for large trucks.

Once work is underway, the province warned there may be periodic traffic delays on Coal Banks Trail and parking restrictions in the area.

The changes are expected to last until July. Up-to-date information can be found on 511’s website.