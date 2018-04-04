Lethbridge city council votes to close southern leg of 43 Street South

It was a contentious vote during a meeting at Lethbridge City Hall on Tuesday evening, when council nearly split the vote to close 43 Street south of Highway 4.

At one time, the road was seen as a key piece of future transportation infrastructure.

“When the developer came forward–approached me back in 2011 or 2012–they were prepared to do the area structure plan themselves,” Councillor Jeff Coffman said. “The city, for whatever reason, made the determination that they would rather do it. In that original plan, 43rd actually ran south from the highway, all the way down to the airport.”

Roughly $150,000 was spent to pave the road just last year.

However, new developments like housing and a school have since been announced, causing council to reevaluate the need for the road.

Mayor Chris Spearman was among the majority vote.

“The school investment is probably going to be north of $7 million. The future development that’s going to happen there, it’s going to be important as well. We do have to accommodate people who have already purchased properties and live in that area.”

43 Street runs straight through communities in the south and must be removed in order to accommodate the new school.

Despite that, four out of nine council members voted to keep the road in place, primarily because of traffic congestion.

“Mayor Magrath drive has its problems and challenges, as well, with traffic,” Coffman said. “So people are actually trying to find the shortest and quickest way around it. What’s been suggested, and now, what the majority of council’s approved, is actually going to create more traffic congestion and a greater desire to find shortcuts through the neighborhood.”

Spearman has also acknowledged the need for an alternative route.

One option for that route could end up being 47 Street South, which will end up running straight through the new developments.

Spearman also says that new route could be open as early as the end of summer.