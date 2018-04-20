Former Devil’s Brigade members gather ahead of summer reunion

A group is planning a reunion in Moncton, N.B., this year for the remaining members of the Devil’s Brigade, a group of highly trained Canadian and American soldiers during the Second World War.

Retired Sgt. Vernon Doucette, 96, of Yarmouth County is one of them. He was in Saint John on Friday for a fundraising dinner ahead of the reunion, which will be held later this year.

Doucette says he was about 21 when he applied to become part of the unit.

“I guess I wanted to see action,” recalled Doucette. “That’s the short answer. We had action, all right.”

Doucette fondly remembers the skiing that was involved in his role.

“They thought the Canadians, I guess, could ski,” laughed Doucette. “At that time I think I only saw one pair of cross-country skis until I went in the outfit.”

Tom LeBlanc of Saint John is one of the organizers. His late father Medric was a member of the Devil’s Brigade.

“The families have taken over these reunions,” said LeBlanc. “They carry on the legacy and the memories of the force men. We’re trying to get the grandchildren and the great grandchildren involved.”

Doucette recalls never a dull moment with many friends made. But he says one melancholy memory lingers — the breakup parade of the force in 1944.

“They made the Canadians fall out,” recalled an emotional Doucette. “I’m sorry. That still bothers me.”

The reunion gets underway August 15 in Moncton.