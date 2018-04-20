Canada
April 20, 2018 4:49 pm

RCMP ask for help locating Peter Entz, missing from the Vanguard Hutterian Colony

By Online Producer  Global News

Ponteix RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Peter Entz, 54, from the Vanguard Hutterian Colony.

RCMP
A A

Ponteix RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Peter Entz, 54, from the Vanguard Hutterian Colony.

Entz was reported missing on April 20, after he was last seen leaving the Colony on April 19 at approximately 5:00 p.m. He is known to travel to the Swift Current area, however, it’s unusual for him to not return to the Colony the same day.

READ MORE: Missing man last seen in Cypress Hills Provincial Park

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD box truck with a red checkered striping decal on the side. The license plate reads 757 KWW. Below, is a photo for reference, however, the truck Entz was driving does not have a topper on the back.

As reference, a photo of the truck Entz was driving, without the topper on the back.

RCMP

Entz is described as an average-built man, with blue eyes and short brown and grey hair. He has a full grey beard and is five feet 10 inches tall.

READ MORE: 4 charged after missing man’s remains found near Rosthern, Sask. in 2016

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Entz is asked to contact their local police service, or Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
757 KWW
Colony
missing person
Peter Entz
Ponteix
RCMP
Saskatchewan
Swift Current area
Vanguard Hutterian Colony

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News