RCMP ask for help locating Peter Entz, missing from the Vanguard Hutterian Colony

Ponteix RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Peter Entz, 54, from the Vanguard Hutterian Colony.

Entz was reported missing on April 20, after he was last seen leaving the Colony on April 19 at approximately 5:00 p.m. He is known to travel to the Swift Current area, however, it’s unusual for him to not return to the Colony the same day.

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD box truck with a red checkered striping decal on the side. The license plate reads 757 KWW. Below, is a photo for reference, however, the truck Entz was driving does not have a topper on the back.

Entz is described as an average-built man, with blue eyes and short brown and grey hair. He has a full grey beard and is five feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Entz is asked to contact their local police service, or Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400.