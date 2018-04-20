5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 20, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 20, 2018, including the Chilliwack Tulips of the Valley Festival and the Make it! Vancouver festival.

1 – Flower Festivals
-Chilliwack Tulips of the Valley tulipsofthevalley.com
-Abbotsford Bloom Tulip Festival Abbotsfordtulipfestival.ca
-Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival vcbf.ca

2 – Stanley Park Earth Day Celebration
April 21
The Nature House, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Stanleyparkecology.ca

3 – Make it! Vancouver Show
April 20-22
The PNE Forum
Makeitshow.ca

4 – West Kootenay Trade Show
April 20-22
Castlegar Complex
Westkootenaytradeshow.com

5 – Okanagan Eats Food Show
April 20-21
Kelowna Curling Club
Okanaganeats.ca

