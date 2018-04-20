5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 20, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 20, 2018.
1 – Flower Festivals
-Chilliwack Tulips of the Valley tulipsofthevalley.com
-Abbotsford Bloom Tulip Festival Abbotsfordtulipfestival.ca
-Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival vcbf.ca
2 – Stanley Park Earth Day Celebration
April 21
The Nature House, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Stanleyparkecology.ca
3 – Make it! Vancouver Show
April 20-22
The PNE Forum
Makeitshow.ca
4 – West Kootenay Trade Show
April 20-22
Castlegar Complex
Westkootenaytradeshow.com
5 – Okanagan Eats Food Show
April 20-21
Kelowna Curling Club
Okanaganeats.ca
