UPDATE: Hamilton standoff ends, two people in custody
Two people have been taken into custody after a police investigation shut down a major intersection in the lower city and a busy mountain access for about four hours Friday afternoon.
Hamilton police were called to a home near Main and Victoria at around noon after a person was seen standing outside the residence with two firearms.
Patrol officers, the K9 Unit and Emergency Response Unit were all called to the area after the individual barricaded themselves inside the home.
Police shut down Victoria Avenue from Main to Stinson streets and also closed the north and southbound Claremont Access, but all the roads have since reopened.
Nearby St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School had been placed in a “hold and secure” — but students and staff were dismissed soon after.
Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation continues.
During the investigation, police had asked the public to stay away from the area of Main and Victoria.
