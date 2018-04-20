UPDATE: Hamilton standoff ends, two people in custody

Two people have been taken into custody after a police investigation shut down a major intersection in the lower city and a busy mountain access for about four hours Friday afternoon.

Hamilton police were called to a home near Main and Victoria at around noon after a person was seen standing outside the residence with two firearms.

Tactical officers are dealing with a man in a home on Victoria Avenue South as part of a “fluid” situation pic.twitter.com/tjlNKLwG61 — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) April 20, 2018

Patrol officers, the K9 Unit and Emergency Response Unit were all called to the area after the individual barricaded themselves inside the home.

Victoria Street remains closed south of Main for a police investigation, Claremont Access as well pic.twitter.com/BIoCU1vkMN — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) April 20, 2018

Police shut down Victoria Avenue from Main to Stinson streets and also closed the north and southbound Claremont Access, but all the roads have since reopened.

HPS has detained two men in relation to the earlier investigation at Victoria Ave and Stinson. There were reports of a male in possession of two firearms. The investigation in ongoing #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 20, 2018

Nearby St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School had been placed in a “hold and secure” — but students and staff were dismissed soon after.

ROADS REOPENED – Hamilton Police Service has concluded its investigation. Claremont access & Victoria Ave have been reopened. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 20, 2018

Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation continues.

During the investigation, police had asked the public to stay away from the area of Main and Victoria.