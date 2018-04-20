Petrie Building a must-see for Doors Open Guelph

The historic Petrie Building in downtown Guelph is expected to draw a large crowd on Saturday for the annual Doors Open Guelph event.

The 135-year-old building at Wyndham and Macdonell streets has recently completed a massive renovation of its interior and exterior cladding, and organizers said this will be a good opportunity for people to get a good look at the landmark.

READ MORE: Petrie Building stands tall again in downtown Guelph following restoration

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about it and people expressing interest in seeing the Petrie Building,” said Patti Broughton, executive director of the Guelph Arts Council, which is running the event.

“Our advice for people is to get there early because we do anticipate lineups.”

The extensive restoration project was completed by Tycathlen Partners, which purchased the building in 2015.

Seven tenants can be housed in the building, including a wedding dress shop on the third and fourth floors.

“I had a little bit of a sneak peak of the shop and it is a stunning renovation with the beautiful views of the basilica from the upper storey windows,” Broughton said.

READ MORE: Municipal election nominations open May 1 in Guelph

The Petrie Building is just one of 11 sites that will be opening doors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Other sites include St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and The Churches of St. Matthias and St. James the Apostle on Glasgow Street.

But it’s not just heritage buildings open for display, as the Speedvale Trail Underpass will have hikes every 15 to 20 minutes as part of an event known as Trails Open.

There is also an afterparty at the Guelph Civic Museum called Doors Open After Dark from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The party will include pop up art and history installations to help celebrate Guelph’s 191st birthday.

“Hopefully people can save a little energy for the evening event and come out to the after party,” Broughton said.

You can find more information on the event on the Guelph Arts Council’s website.