Otter dies at Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo has confirmed that one of its otters died on April 16.

The zoo did not confirm how the otter died, but said in a statement to Global News a necropsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Animal advocacy group Zoo Check said the news of the otter’s death didn’t come as a shock.

“To be honest, I wasn’t surprised by the news,” campaign director Julie Woodyer said. “There has been a series of events over several years that have resulted in deaths of animals. This is just another in a long line of systemic problems at the Calgary Zoo.”

Zoo Check is claiming the otter drowned and said the incident was caused by inexperienced staffers at the zoo.

“What caused the drowning? Did the animal get caught on something on the bottom of the tank? Did something happen inside the tank that somehow incapacitated the animal to be able to return to the surface? All of those are questions,” Woodyer said.

The zoo said it is waiting for the necropsy to determine the exact cause of the otter’s death and will share the details once it is complete.

Two years ago, a 12-year-old North American river otter drowned after becoming tangled in pants given to it by a zookeeper.

The zoo said protocols were broken by two staff members in that incident. They have since been fired.

The zoo said it has never been flagged with the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) for staffing issues. The AZA is an accreditation process every zoo in North America must acquire every five years.

