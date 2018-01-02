Baby giraffe dies just days after birth at Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo announced Tuesday that a baby giraffe born less than a week ago has died.

The zoo said on its website that the male calf was not nursing and that staff had put him on a feeding tube, but were unable to save him.

The zoo’s six-year-old Masai giraffe, Emara, gave birth to the calf on Dec. 28, 2017. It passed away just 48 hours later.

An initial necropsy indicates the animal suffered from a possible congenital issue, the zoo said.

It said further information will be released pending the results of a more in-depth investigation.

