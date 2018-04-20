Western University reaches tentative agreement with graduate TAs

A tentative agreement between Western University and graduate teaching assistants (GTAs) has been reached.

According to the media release, representatives of the university and the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Local 610 (PSAC 610) met with a mediator this week and reached agreement early Friday morning.

READ MORE: Pay is central issue as graduate TAs, Western University face April 13 strike, lockout deadline

According to a written statement, details of the tentative contract will not be released publicly until both sides have had an opportunity to vote, which will take place on April 26-27.

On April 13, nearly 2,000 GTAs at Western University rejected the latest contract offer from the university, but the union asked GTAs to continue their duties, despite being in position for a legal strike.