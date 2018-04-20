Man found dead during Edmonton house fire had been killed

The man firefighters found dead inside a northeast Edmonton townhome earlier this week had been killed, Edmonton police now confirm.

An autopsy done Thursday confirmed that 34-year-old Evan James Auger from Edmonton died from blunt force trauma. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Edmonton Fire Rescue called police at around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the townhouse near 113 Avenue and 29 Street in the Rundle Heights area, after firefighters found Auger’s body inside one of the units.

Police said they released Auger’s name because it serves an investigative purpose. They couldn’t yet say if he lived in the townhome.

The EPS homicide unit is investigating, but as of Friday no arrests had been made.