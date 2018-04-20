Crime
April 20, 2018 12:56 pm

Man found dead during Edmonton house fire had been killed

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police tape surrounds a north Edmonton townhouse where a man was found dead Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
The man firefighters found dead inside a northeast Edmonton townhome earlier this week had been killed, Edmonton police now confirm.

An autopsy done Thursday confirmed that 34-year-old Evan James Auger from Edmonton died from blunt force trauma. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Edmonton Fire Rescue called police at around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the townhouse near 113 Avenue and 29 Street in the Rundle Heights area, after firefighters found Auger’s body inside one of the units.

suspicious-death-april-18-18

Edmonton police investigate after a man’s body was found at a northeast townhouse, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
edmonton-suspicious-fire2

A man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton townhouse by fire crews battling a blaze Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Kim Smith, Global News
suspicious-death-scene(2)-april-18-18

Police tape surrounds a north Edmonton townhouse where a man was found dead Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Morris Gamblin, Global News
edmonton-suspicious-fire

A man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton townhouse by fire crews battling a blaze Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Kim Smith, Global News
suspicious-death-scene-april-18-18

Police tape surrounds a north Edmonton townhouse where a man was found dead Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Morris Gamblin, Global News

Police said they released Auger’s name because it serves an investigative purpose. They couldn’t yet say if he lived in the townhome.

The EPS homicide unit is investigating, but as of Friday no arrests had been made.

