April 19, 2018 5:19 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 19, 2018

By Staff Global News

Nearly 50,000 runners laced up for the Vancouver Sun Run in this file photo.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 19, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Greek Food Festival
April 20-April 23
Hellenic Community of Vancouver
Helleniccommunity.org

2 – Victoria Spring Home Expo
April 20-22
West Shore Parks & Rec
Homeshowtime.com

3 – Art! Vancouver
April 19-22
Vancouver Convention Centre
Artvancouver.net

4 – Poetry Slam & Craft Beer
April 21 7-9PM
The Arts Centre, Port Moody
Pomoarts.ca

5 – Vancouver Sun Run
April 22
Downtown Vancouver
Vancouversun.com

