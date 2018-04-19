5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 19, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 19, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Greek Food Festival
April 20-April 23
Hellenic Community of Vancouver
Helleniccommunity.org
2 – Victoria Spring Home Expo
April 20-22
West Shore Parks & Rec
Homeshowtime.com
3 – Art! Vancouver
April 19-22
Vancouver Convention Centre
Artvancouver.net
4 – Poetry Slam & Craft Beer
April 21 7-9PM
The Arts Centre, Port Moody
Pomoarts.ca
5 – Vancouver Sun Run
April 22
Downtown Vancouver
Vancouversun.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.