SRC recognized for top ranking on Future 40 list for fifth year in a row

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) has been recognized, once again, for its sustainable performance, ranking first on the Corporate Knights Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leaders listing.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the SRC has been recognized for its positive impacts and responsible practices by Corporate Knights.

The Future 40 was established in 2014 and ranks Canadian companies that have revenues under $1 billion, or fewer than 2,000 employees. It is based on 16 key performance indicators — all related to employee, environmental and financial management.

“The Future 40 shines a light on those companies who are leading the way,” Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps said. “SRC is a beacon of innovation on the prairies with a strong social license clearly linked to how it treats people and the environment. To be on the Future 40 list for five consecutive years demonstrates that SRC is both resilient and innovative.”

Information that is publicly available, including annual reports and corporate social responsibility reports, are used to provide data for the analysis.

“As one of Canada’s leading and most valued research and technology organizations, we are proud to conduct our business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner while continuing to provide positive economic impacts in Saskatchewan,” said SRC president and CEO Laurier Schramm. “Third-party recognition demonstrates that corporate social responsibility has become embedded in our organizational culture.”

Highlights from SRC’s 2016-17 corporate social responsibility activities include:

More than $43 million was invested in projects designed to create positive environmental and/or social impacts.

SRC participated in projects that reduced greenhouse gases (GHGs) over 21 kilotonnes and saved an equivalent to more than 40 million kilowatt hours/year of energy.

SRC employees volunteered 241 hours at food banks and other initiatives through SRC’s employee volunteer program.

SRC is one of Canada’s leading providers of applied research, development and demonstration (RD&D), and technology commercialization. With more than 350 employees, $70 million in annual revenue and 71 years of RD&D experience, SRC provides services and products to 1,500 clients in 20 countries around the world.