April 19, 2018 12:20 pm

Traffic headaches hit downtown Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

A two-day construction project closed a stretch of Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph on Thursday morning.

Commuters making their way through downtown Guelph on Thursday morning were forced to divert around a pair of road closures.

Norfolk Street was shut down between Macdonell Street and Waterloo Avenue for the planned removal of the footbridge overhead.

That closure is expected to last through the day and into Friday.

Meanwhile, Guelph police said a vehicle took out a hydro pole at Wyndham and Wellington streets just after 4 a.m.

A 36-year-old Guelph man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and charged with careless driving.

A Guelph Hydro spokesperson said crews had to completely replace the pole and reconnect the wires.

Westbound Wellington Street was closed throughout the day at Neeve Street for the repairs.

