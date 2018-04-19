Crime
Police look for help identifying alleged grocery store shoplifter

Police have released security footage of a woman who allegedly tried to steal from a grocery store on Princess Street.

On April 17, around 4:30 p.m. police say a woman entered a grocery store at the Kingston Centre on Princess Street. According to police, she placed over $340 worth of merchandise inside bags in a shopping cart and a pair of reading glasses in her purse.

Police say the woman then left the store without paying for any of the items, but fled on foot when approached by store security. She dropped her bags while she was running, so the grocery store was able to recover most of the items lost, but she fled with the reading glasses allegedly in her purse.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Bill Ross at 613-549-4660 ext. 6232 or via email at bross@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously via:

  • By calling the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. and asking to be anonymous
  • By calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

