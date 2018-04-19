Traffic
April 19, 2018 9:28 am
Updated: April 19, 2018 9:30 am

Eastbound Hwy. 401 closed after multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on April 19, 2018.

Kerry Schmidt/OPP
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened Thursday morning involving at least three transport trucks and two other vehicles.

Police said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the highway is covered in debris and it will take some time for crews to clear the road.

There is s no word yet on the cause of the collision or when the highway will fully reopen.

