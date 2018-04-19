Canada
Greater Vancouver Food Bank receives its largest donation ever

Killarney School staff and students collect 10,000 items for food bank.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank has received the largest single donation in its 35-year history.

Walmart is giving the food bank over $1 million to scale up its efforts to turn surplus produce into nutritious products, which will either be distributed to people in need or sold to the food-buying members and eventually the public.

READ MORE: How ‘not donating’ your $25 Loblaw gift card can actually help the food bank

The money is part of $19 million the company is donating countrywide to fund Canadian initiatives to reduce waste along the food chain, from farm to fork.

As well, Walmart has announced a commitment to zero food waste by the year 2025.

