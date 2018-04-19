Greater Vancouver Food Bank receives its largest donation ever

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank has received the largest single donation in its 35-year history.

Walmart is giving the food bank over $1 million to scale up its efforts to turn surplus produce into nutritious products, which will either be distributed to people in need or sold to the food-buying members and eventually the public.

READ MORE: How ‘not donating’ your $25 Loblaw gift card can actually help the food bank

The money is part of $19 million the company is donating countrywide to fund Canadian initiatives to reduce waste along the food chain, from farm to fork.

As well, Walmart has announced a commitment to zero food waste by the year 2025.