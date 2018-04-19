Ice storm

April 19, 2018 8:17 am
Updated: April 19, 2018 1:30 pm

CN Tower closed for 4th straight day due to threat of falling ice

By Web Producer  Global News

A tourist hot-spot remains closed to the public in downtown Toronto. Ice falling from the tower has left the area off limits to visitors. Marianne Dimain has the details.

The CN Tower and surrounding areas remain closed for the fourth consecutive day due to the risk of falling ice.

The tourist attraction, which was originally closed on Monday following the weekend ice storm, was briefly reopened on Tuesday before officials decided to shut it down again.

Toronto police said Bremner Boulevard is closed between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street. The John Street Extension over the train tracks is also off limits to pedestrians. The nearby Ripley’s Aquarium is also closed.

Steamwhistle Brewery and The Rec Room across the street are also closed. There are no closures related to the Air Canada Centre.

A baseball game scheduled on Monday had to be cancelled after a piece of ice tore a hole through the Rogers Centre roof.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the closures Thursday afternoon.

VIDEO: Falling ice shuts down area surrounding CN Tower again as 3 sporting events take place nearby

