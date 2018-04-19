CN Tower closed for 4th straight day due to threat of falling ice

The CN Tower and surrounding areas remain closed for the fourth consecutive day due to the risk of falling ice.

The tourist attraction, which was originally closed on Monday following the weekend ice storm, was briefly reopened on Tuesday before officials decided to shut it down again.

Toronto police said Bremner Boulevard is closed between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street. The John Street Extension over the train tracks is also off limits to pedestrians. The nearby Ripley’s Aquarium is also closed.

All partners have agreed to keep these closures in place for the morning to ensure the safe travel of vehicles and pedestrians. Another update to come midday @TPSOperations ^mg https://t.co/K2ajea2b89 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 19, 2018

Steamwhistle Brewery and The Rec Room across the street are also closed. There are no closures related to the Air Canada Centre.

A baseball game scheduled on Monday had to be cancelled after a piece of ice tore a hole through the Rogers Centre roof.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the closures Thursday afternoon.

