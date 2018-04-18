Summertime On-It shuttles from Calgary to Banff, Canmore renewed; season extended

Calgarians heading to the mountains this summer will once again have an easy transit option to get there and back, as On-It Regional Transit is resuming its weekend and holiday service this year.

The summertime On-It shuttle service to the Rocky Mountains was introduced last year as a pilot program.

A separate, two-year On-It pilot project also provided year-round commuter transit service between the communities of Okotoks, High River, Black Diamond and Turner Valley, and the city of Calgary.

In January, it was reported that the service was “very likely” to shut down. At that time, the fate of the summer shuttles from Calgary to the mountain resort towns was uncertain.

However, in February, Southland Transportation took over the service with a commitment to maintain some regional commuter services and to work with Parks Canada on possibly renewing the summer routes.

“The Bow Valley Regional Transit Commission, along with Parks Canada and our municipal partners, are pleased to see On-It headed back to the Bow Valley,” commission CAO Martin Bean said in a news release.

“On-It is an invaluable part of the local transportation system and was instrumental in helping visitors get to the valley without the use of their vehicle.”

The shuttle service is provided as a joint effort between Parks Canada and the towns of Banff and Canmore.

Once On-It riders reach the mountain towns, they have the added perk of being able to transfer to any of the town’s local Roam transit services, which brings visitors to popular sites like the Banff Gondola, Lake Minnewanka and the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.

Between June and September fo 2017, Southland Transportation said more than 11,000 people used the On-It service between Calgary and the mountain towns on weekends and holidays.

Along with renewing the shuttle service, Southland is also extending the 2018 On-It season to run from May 19 to Sept. 3.

One-way trips are $10 in each direction.

More information on tickets and schedules can be found here.