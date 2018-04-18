2 BC Ferries workers rescued after safety drill boat falls into the water

Two BC Ferries workers had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after they fell overboard during a rescue drill at the Swartz Bay terminal.

The pair were doing safety drills on the Queen of Cumberland. Their rescue boat was being lifted onto the ferry when the crane failed.

The boat fell into the water with the two workers still on it.

Both were wearing survival suits and protective equipment but one of them was hurt, although the gravity of their injuries is unknown.

Terminal staff launched a workboat and retrieved the two form the water.

Queen of Cumberland sailings have been cancelled for the rest of the day as crews determine why the mechanism failed.