BC Ferries incident
April 18, 2018 6:03 pm

2 BC Ferries workers rescued after safety drill boat falls into the water

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

File photo: Two workers had to be rescued after the crane lifting their boat malfunctioned.

Darryl Dyck/CP
A A

Two BC Ferries workers had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after they fell overboard during a rescue drill at the Swartz Bay terminal.

The pair were doing safety drills on the Queen of Cumberland. Their rescue boat was being lifted onto the ferry when the crane failed.

The boat fell into the water with the two workers still on it.

WATCH: High winds cancel BC Ferries morning sailings

Both were wearing survival suits and protective equipment but one of them was hurt, although the gravity of their injuries is unknown.

Terminal staff launched a workboat and retrieved the two form the water.

Queen of Cumberland sailings have been cancelled for the rest of the day as crews determine why the mechanism failed.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Ferrie
BC Ferries boat incident
BC Ferries incident
BC Ferries safety drill incident
BC Ferries worker hurt
BC Ferries workers
BC Ferries workers rescued

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News