HRM invites public to witness blooming process of 20-year-old plant

The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting the public to watch the blooming process of a plant that has been at the Halifax Public Gardens for more than two decades.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said their largest Agave Americana plant – also known as a century plant – is beginning to flower.

READ MORE: N.S. boasts of $100M in film production, but industry says jobs still scarce

“These plants are monocarpic, meaning the plant will die after the flowering process concludes,” the city said in the release. “The stalk is growing approximately six inches per day and is expected to reach a height of up to 30 feet.

The city says the blooming process is expected to last a number of weeks.