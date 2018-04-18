Humboldt Broncos’ Conner Lukan to be remembered at funeral in Slave Lake

A funeral is to be held Wednesday afternoon for a Humboldt Broncos forward who’s being described as a great leader on the ice and an even greater guy off it.

Conner Lukan, who was 21, was one of 16 people who died after a transport truck and the Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus collided on April 6.

His memorial will be held at the Gathering Place in his hometown of Slave Lake.

Lukan played with the midget St. Albert Raiders and Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

His former teammates have remembered him on social media as a role model.

Ryan Rechner, a former coach, also paid tribute to Lukan on Tuesday at a memorial for four of his teammates in Edmonton.

