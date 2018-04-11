Spruce Grove vigil for 2 Humboldt Broncos killed in bus crash sees jersey numbers retired

Organizers of a vigil west of Edmonton Wednesday night said they were expecting to have to use overflow seating to accommodate everyone wanting to pay tribute to the lives of two Alberta hockey players killed when their team bus crashed in Saskatchewan last week.

Parker Tobin and Conner Lukan were among the 16 people killed last week when the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crashed while on the way to Nipiwan for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game.

Wednesday’s vigil at the Grant Fuhr Arena in Spruce Grove, Alta. Will see Tobin’s No. 30 and Lukan’s No. 12 retired from the Parkland Athletic Club roster in a two-hour ceremony. The arena holds about 1,200 people and massive lines of people could be seen on the street outside the arena ahead of the vigil. The street was lined with green and yellow ribbons, the team colours of the Broncos.

Some of the people waiting to get into the vigil spoke to Global News about why they felt it was important to attend.

“I just wanted to come and support the families and it’s part of the healing process for my own family, my sons,” Barb Borynec said.

“[It’s about] honouring fellow classmates, fellow hockey academy teammates, floorball teammate — two good friends [that] sadly passed too soon,” Scott Morin said.

Tobin, an 18-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., was the Broncos’ goalie. He used to play for the the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints. At first, Tobin was thought to be one of the survivors of the crash but the Saskatoon coroner’s officer later apologized, saying Tobin was accidentally misidentified as Xavier Labelle and that it was actually Tobin who had been killed. On Tuesday, Saskatchewan health officials said Labelle was recovering in hospital.

Lukan, 21, hailed from Slave Lake, Alta. but the forward played with the Saints and also with the midget St. Albert Raiders before joining the Broncos last year.

