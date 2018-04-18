Disaster assistance available for interior B.C. flood costs

Emergency Management BC and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General are inviting applications for financial assistance for flood victims.

Disaster financial assistance (DFA) is now available to victims of overland flooding or landslides from heavy rain in central B.C. that began on March 22.

DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations, and local governments who were unable to obtain insurance coverage.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by July 16.

Applications are available online.

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of the total damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.

Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items and recreational items are not eligible for assistance.