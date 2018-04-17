LISTEN: Would you allow your employer to implant a microchip?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work Series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future?

The way technology is used in the workplace continues to evolve, but one company in the U.S. has taken technology in the workplace to the next step.

A tech company from Wisconsin decided to put a microchip in all of its employees to help monitor their health.

Owner Patrick McMullan says most of the employees wanted to do it and even held a “chip party” the day they all got the implant.

But what was the reasoning behind the decision? McMullan joined Lynda Steele to talk about his decision to microchip his employees and the results his seen.

LISTEN: Would you ever let your employer microchip you?

