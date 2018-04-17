Results of investigation into B.C. minor hockey racism ‘inconclusive’

BC Hockey has wrapped up its investigation into allegations a 14-year-old player was called the n-word during a game in February and said the result was “inconclusive.”

“Our findings, while inconclusive, do not indicate that the allegation is false. We are simply unable to ascertain which player allegedly made the remarks,” BC Hockey CEO Barry Petrachenko said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

In February, Kamloops hockey parent, Sandy Horner, said an opposing player called her son the racial slur during a game with a team from another community.

She said she was speaking out because it was not the first time her teenage son had heard the n-word at hockey.



She said she was speaking out because it was not the first time her teenage son had heard the n-word at hockey.

“We can’t just stay silent about it. I’m not singling out this association, that player, that coach, because it has happened so many times. There needs to be discussion. There needs to be education. Players and coaches need to tell their players this is not okay,” Horner said in February.

BC Hockey, which oversees the province’s amateur hockey leagues, said neither of the minor hockey associations involved was able to identify anyone else on the ice who heard the “alleged remarks.”

“During the game, when the officials were made aware of the alleged slur, they asked the Kamloops bench to identify the player from the opposing team who was alleged to have uttered the slur and a player was not able to be identified at that time,” Petrachenko said.

BC Hockey said the opposing coach also confronted his team about the allegation asking who, if anyone, had made the remark but no one came forward.

“This is an issue BC Hockey takes very seriously and it is felt that further education on the issue will be of benefit to our participants,” Petrachenko said.

“Appropriate steps will be taken by all member minor hockey associations to ensure that the hockey rink remains an inclusive and safe place for all to attend.”

BC Hockey said it will make an education package available before the next season.