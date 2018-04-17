Side effect of St-Ambroise crosswalk work has drivers seeing red
After Global News broadcast a story of a potentially hazardous pedestrian railroad crossing on St-Ambroise Street, another issue appears to have cropped up as a side effect — traffic down St-Augustin has started to back up.
After CN workers started construction on Friday, on Saturday, “the cars were right in front of my house. It took 15 minutes to make it down the street,” said Cynthia Contini, who sounded the alarm about the intersection.
The problem is — St-Augustin is only a two-block street. “You’re really frustrated because you don’t know where to go,” said Catherine Valois, an NDG resident who buys supplies in St-Henri for her business.
CN officials wrote Global News to say the work is necessary to repair signals and make the crosswalk safe for pedestrians. They recognized the two-week project is an inconvenience.
Unfortunately for many motorists, the work comes right when Turcot Interchange construction has diverted highway-bound traffic right through the borough. Officials are asking residents to use public transit if possible.
