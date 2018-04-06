CN Railway to fix ‘unsafe’ walkway on Sainte-Ambroise Street

CN Railway says it will fix a pedestrian walkway on Sainte-Ambroise Street.

To access the walkway, pedestrians have to climb up a small mound filled with gravel. In the middle of the path, the tracks have wood planks with big gaps, looking like an unfinished job.

“I think it’s really unsafe and I think it’s just a matter of time before somebody’s gonna walk in and slide in this street,” said Cynthia Contini, a nearby resident.

“You can just stand here for 10 minutes and watch the amount of people walking along here. There are people with compromised mobility, and people with strollers,” Contini explained. “I think this needs to be cleaned up.”

Contini says it all started when CN Railway installed new crossing gates last fall. They shut down the walkway and reopened it last winter.

“And then the snow all melted and we realized that there’s just this massive amount of loose gravel that you have to climb up and down and so people are still walking into traffic.”

The pedestrian walkway was left like this after @CNRailway installed the crossing gates. Nearby resident Cynthia Contini says she wants the company to clean it up and make it accessible once again. She worries about people with reduced mobility and strollers. pic.twitter.com/V3hl0UpsQ9 — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) April 7, 2018

Some residents say they’ve called CN to complain.

On Friday, the company told Global News they have plans to rehabilitate the walkway.

Work is scheduled to begin April 13 and last two weeks.

“That’s good to hear because right now, it doesn’t look like the middle of the city,” Contini said.

Contini only hopes next time CN takes on a new project, that they consider the safety of those around.