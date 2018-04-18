April 21 – Dr. Barry Lycka

Talk to the Experts
Dr. Barry Lycka will join Daryl Hooke on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Edmonton’s own Dr. Barry Lycka is one of North America’s leading authorities on cosmetic procedures, skin cancer, reconstructive and laser surgery of the skin.

Are you bothered by fine lines and wrinkles? Or would you like to enhance your lips? This week on Talk to the Experts, Dr. Lycka will be joined by Susan Krug, medical aesthetics specialist to discuss the benefits of fillers and neuromodulators, which have little or no downtime.

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

