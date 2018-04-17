With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. Economic instabilities have shown just how quickly some industries can boom and others perish. So how is British Columbia’s job market going to evolve and what do we do to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future?

B.C.’s booming tech sector means incredible opportunities for young British Columbians to gain skills and grow their careers in some of the most exciting jobs out there.

These opportunities have been further boosted by the recent announcement that B.C.’s “Digital Supercluster” will be awarded a portion of $950 million in federal funding to transform Canada’s fastest-growing tech sector.

What sort of opportunities are available in the tech sector, and why should someone consider a future tech career?

President and CEO of the BC Innovation Council Shirley Vickers joined CKNW’s Simi Sara on Tuesday to talk about the future of tech jobs in B.C., and whether or not the province is ready to take advantage of them.

LISTEN: Getting to work in B.C.’s tech sector

