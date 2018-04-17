Efforts to prevent debris flow in Oliver area as evacuation alert expands

Since Monday evening the province has been pumping water across Secrest Hill Road near Oliver in an effort to prevent the failure of a dam and culvert system.

Local regional district area director Terry Schafer has been raising concerns that a culvert under the road couldn’t handle the amount of water building up in the area. He was worried the water would breach the road and cause water, mud and debris to pour down the slope into the community below.

READ MORE: South Okanagan dam at risk of bursting, 130 new properties put on alert

Officials are trying to prevent that scenario by pumping the built-up water over the road into nearby Park Rill Creek.

Pumping across Secrest Hill Rd. began at 9:30 p.m. last night. Concerns culvert could be overwhelmed, dam on one side could breach, flooding the roadway and sending debris flow into community below. #OliverBC pic.twitter.com/WUlIxhH0qE Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 17, 2018

The area is being inundated by water as a result of what Schafer described as “the perfect storm,” with precipitation, the melting of a higher than normal snowpack and upstream flood mitigation in Willowbrook, which has been hit by flooding.

READ MORE: Local government official warns of potential ‘catastrophic failure’ of culvert system in rural Oliver

On Monday night the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen expanded an evacuation alert in the area “due to the potential of a debris flow.”

The alert now includes 148 properties and on Tuesday residents were preparing in case they are asked to leave quickly.



– with files from Shelby Thom