Hamilton about to take the ‘bump’ out of some roads

If you are tired of feeling like your car is going to bottom out just trying to get from one end of Hamilton to another, some help is on the way.

Earlier this year, Hamilton city council approved $20 million in funding for emergency “shave and pave” operations to fix roads hard hit by this winter.

The recent ice storm has only exacerbated the problem that exasperated drivers.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead says “we increased the capital budget to further address the impacts on our road infrastructure.”

In late February, the city’s roads department determined that Main Street West from McMaster University to the Highway 403 overpass could wait no longer and it was approved for a $1.4-million resurfacing.

That happened quickly and came in under budget.

Whitehead says that set the stage for further work adding “in light of that it was clear through broader discussion that there are many other roads that are in similar situations as a result of the weather phenomenon that we’ve been dealing with across the city.”

Of the money approved for the emergency work, $6 million will be spent next on similar “shave and pave” construction for sections of Burlington Street, Upper Gage Avenue and Cannon Street.

About $900,000 will be spent on similar emergency road repairs in each of Hamilton’s 15 wards with area councillors determining the list of priorities with staff from the roads department.