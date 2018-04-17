Mickell Bailey trial for Edson triple murders to begin Tuesday

A triple-murder trial gets underway Tuesday in Edmonton for the young man accused of killing a man, a woman and a teenage girl in a rural home about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton in 2015.

Mickell Clayton Bailey is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Roxanne Berube and her 16-year-old daughter Jazmine Lyon, and with second-degree murder in the death of Berube’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Daniel Miller.

The three bodies were found in a rural Alberta home near Edson in November 2015. Family said Roxanne and Dan knew each other for several years and had been living together with their blended family. In addition to Jazmine, Roxanne had four other children.

It was a crime that shocked the small Alberta community. “The murder of the three innocent victims in their own home is unsettling for even the most seasoned police investigator,” RCMP Supt. Gary Steinke said at the time.

Two days after the three bodies were found, an armed suspect was tracked down, shot in the head by police and arrested. Bailey was brought to hospital in Edmonton, and survived. RCMP said the deaths were not random. Family of Roxanne Berube told Global News the accused is her ex-husband’s nephew.

Bailey, who is in his early twenties, is scheduled to have a three-week, judge-alone trial.

