Okanagan man advocates for osprey displaced by Canada Goose

The return of the snowbirds is a sure sign of spring but one couple returned home in the Okanagan to find new tenants in their abode.

Dan Belland is upset a Canada Goose has taken up in an osprey nest atop a pole near his Lake Country home.

“He’s been there for about a week,” Belland told Global News. “The osprey are just kinda struggling building their new home.”

The lone pole was place by BC Hydro in recent years because the osprey had perched atop the power pole.

Now that they’ve been displaced from their old home, the osprey are again building along the power lines.

“We can’t really interfere with nature,” Belland said. “I don’t know what the right decision is at this point. Should we try to relocate the goose? Will the osprey even take the home back now that there’s a scent of the goose? It’s up in the air at this point.”

BC Hydro has told Belland they will eventually have to move the new osprey nest, but won’t interfere with the Canada Goose.

A quick search online finds many accounts of geese taking over osprey nests before they return from the south.

The Canada Geese are said to move on once their brood hatches.

Belland would prefer to rectify the situation quicker.

“We need to arrest the goose and give the home back to the family of osprey.”