‘Our ice’ not just a slogan for the Minnesota Wild

St. Paul, MN – When Minnesota Wild fans warn opposing teams they’re about to step out onto “Our Ice” they really mean it.

At every game played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota, the ice is coated with water collected by thousands of their fans.

Scooped up in bottles over the 2017-2018 season, and then filtered for use in the Xcel Energy Center’s Zamboni.

“You know Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, and in the winter it’s 10,000 rinks”, John Maher, Minnesota Wild vice president of brand, broadcast and communications said.

“We invited fans to bring water from those places, and we made it part of our rink, every night.”

The “Our Ice” campaign was launched in the fall of 2017. Some 2,200 fans brought bottles of water from ponds and lakes in their communities to the arena at the start of the season, but fans were also encouraged to bring three ounces of water from their favorite river or lake, in a portable container, to every home game.

That water is then filtered and used in the second period, when the ice is cleaned.

“This is our ice is about anytime you’re watching a Wild game, whether here in our rink or on TV, you know that there is a little bit of your hockey community that is part of our home ice advantage.”

The Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 Sunday to cut the Jets series lead to 2-1.

Tuesday’s game gets underway at 7 p.m.