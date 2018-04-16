DJ Khaled trying to trademark his infant son’s name: report

DJ Khaled has reportedly set the legal wheels in motion in an attempt to trademark the name of his son, Asahd, to be used as a brand for a variety of products.

Asahd, by the way, is 18 months old.

TMZ reports that DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, have filed to trademark their son’s name — which means “lion” in Arabic — to be used on an array of Asahd-branded merchandise, including keychains, perfumes, cosmetics, clothing, linens, video games, jewelry, strollers, pacifiers, children’s books, bibs, dried fruit snacks, teething rings and even mini-cars.

In fact, the music producer is already branding his son as a “toddler mogul” who gave a faux interview to Ocean Drive magazine.

In addition, the “toddler mogul” recently entered into a deal with Jordan Brand for his own toddler-themed line, the Jordan Asahd Collection.

Meanwhile, Asahd’s daddy also has some big news to celebrate, with the Fox network announcing that “The Four: Battle for Stardom” will be returning with a second season in June, with DJ Khaled and fellow judges Sean “Diddy” Combs and Meghan Trainor all confirmed to be returning, as will host Fergie.

Former judge Charlie Walk, however, won’t be back, having been axed from the show toward the end of its first season after he was hit by several accusations of sexual misconduct from his past.