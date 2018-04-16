Montreal musical great Oliver Jones honoured at Vanier College

Montreal pianist and world-renowned musician Oliver Jones was honoured Monday night at Vanier College.

The Cegep held its 20th annual big band benefit concert in the school’s auditorium.

Hosted by Montreal singer, and close friend of Jones, Ranee Lee, the JL Big Bad band and the school’s third-year improv ensemble played for a packed house.

“He is such a humble man, his life, his meaning is music, so this is a fitting tribute,” said Lee.

Jones was a host for the event for many years. An illness forced him to give up the gig a few years ago but Jones was back in full force Monday night, as the event’s honouree and guest.

“I love this event, and I loved hosting it. It’s a great musical program here at Vanier and I’m honoured,” Jones told Global News.

Both Lee and former co-ordinator of the Vanier music department, Nadia Turbide, took to the stage to tell personal stories about Jones’ influence on their musical careers.

“Aside from his talent, he’s been a mentor to me and to my family. He represents all that is good,” said Lee.

Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships to the school’s music program.

