Paramount Resources pipeline leaks 290,000 litres of oil and saltwater in Alberta

Crews are cleaning up after an oil and saltwater leak from a pipeline owned by Paramount Resources Ltd. was discovered near Zama City in the far northwest corner of Alberta last week.

About 100,000 litres of oil and 190,000 litres of salty produced water is estimated to have affected an area about 200 by 200 metres square, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

“A team of personnel is on site as containment, clean-up, and delineation efforts continue,” said Paramount spokesman Paul Wyke in an email.

“There is no danger to the public. There is no known impact to wildlife or waterways and wildlife fencing and other deterrents are in place.”

He said the cause of the pipeline release about 10 kilometres northeast of Zama City is under investigation.

The AER says on its website the leak was discovered by employees checking on a low-pressure alarm from the pipeline’s leak detection system.

It says the leak was initially estimated to be minor in nature.