Alexandre Bissonnette looked up Quebec City mosque several times before shooting

In the month leading up to the Quebec City mosque shooting, killer Alexandre Bissonnette looked up the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec Facebook page, as well as its website, numerous times.

In a report detailing his internet activity, presented by the Crown during sentencing arguments, Bissonnette saved pictures of the outside facade and interior of the mosque.

He also looked up the Muslim Students Association at Laval University, as well as searching general information about Islam and feminism.

Bissonnette looked at YouTube videos about firearms, Donald Trump‘s Twitter account and collected multiple photos of firearms.

The report also includes several text message exchanges Bissonnette had with his dad, Raymond:

Jan. 28 at 5:52 p.m.

Raymond: twitter is going crazt on #muslimban

Alexandre: yea

Alexandre: i saw

Alexandre: but who cares

Alexandre: They have no power

Raymond: its always the same bunch of idiots

The day of the shooting, Bissonnette searched the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec dozens of times on Google, as well as looked at articles about immigrants on ABC and Breitbart News websites.

He also looked up articles about immigrants stuck at JFK Airport as a result of Trump’s travel ban; he looked at Justin Trudeau’s Twitter account — specifically a tweet the prime minister sent welcoming those immigrants to Canada.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

An hour before the shooting, he watched a video on the Glock 9mm handgun, the same gun he used in the shooting.

Evidence presented in court showed Bissonnette was preoccupied by this type of material for at least a month before the shooting.

He was a member of a shooting range and watched dozens of videos on shooting and guns.

Crown prosecutors revealed Bissonnette Google searched “Mexico school shooting,” “mall shooting,” “airport shooting,” “dead school shooters” and”Lépine shooting scene” — in reference to the Montreal École Polytechnique massacre — several times.

He was also particularly interested in Justin Bourque, the shooter that killed RCMP officers in New Brunswick, as well as Dylan Roof, a white supremacist behind the Charleston church shooting in 2015.

