Gunman says he went to Quebec mosque in 2017 to protect family from terrorists

The gunman who killed six men as they prayed at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 told investigators he wanted to save lives and protect his family from terrorist attacks.
READ MORE: ‘I’m going to shoot myself in the head,’ Quebec mosque shooter tells 911 dispatcher
Alexandre Bissonnette made the comments to police while being questioned a day after the shooting.
WATCH BELOW: Media allowed first look inside Quebec mosque where deadly attack took place
READ MORE: Crown shows photo evidence in Quebec City mosque shooting sentencing hearing
The Crown entered a video of the interrogation into evidence Friday at Bissonnette’s sentencing hearing.
Bissonnette talked in the video of numerous terrorist attacks in Europe as well as the 2014 shooting in Ottawa outside Parliament.
READ MORE: Quebec City court views video of mosque shooting
He said he wanted to do something about the attacks and was convinced his family was at risk.
READ MORE: Quebec City mosque shooting anniversary leads to discussion about reconciliation
Bissonnette, 28, said he lost control the day he shot the six men because he found out Canada was preparing to welcome more refugees.
WATCH BELOW: Quebec mosque shooting videos won’t be made public
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.