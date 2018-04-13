Gunman says he went to Quebec mosque in 2017 to protect family from terrorists

The gunman who killed six men as they prayed at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 told investigators he wanted to save lives and protect his family from terrorist attacks.

Alexandre Bissonnette made the comments to police while being questioned a day after the shooting.

The Crown entered a video of the interrogation into evidence Friday at Bissonnette’s sentencing hearing.

Bissonnette talked in the video of numerous terrorist attacks in Europe as well as the 2014 shooting in Ottawa outside Parliament.

He said he wanted to do something about the attacks and was convinced his family was at risk.

Bissonnette, 28, said he lost control the day he shot the six men because he found out Canada was preparing to welcome more refugees.

