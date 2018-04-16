Bomb scare in North Vancouver forces local evacuations

North Vancouver RCMP have evacuated Bodwell High School following a bomb threat.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 900-block of Harbourside Drive and tweeted about a heavy police presence in the area.

Students from the high school are currently on spring break so no classes are in session but school residents and local businesses nearby have been evacuated.

Those evacuated have been placed inside buses and will be taken to Mickey McDougall Community Centre for refreshments until the situation is resolved.

RCMP has blocked access to Spirit Trail so traffic delays are expected.

A thorough search and investigation is still ongoing.