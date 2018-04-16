Central Huron man fatally struck by vehicle while inspecting debris from earlier collision

Huron OPP have identified a 64-year-old Central Huron man as the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision Sunday northeast of Bluevale.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. along Harrison Road near Black Line.

According to investigators, the victim had stopped and exited his vehicle and was inspecting the scene of a fail-to-remain collision that had occurred minutes earlier. The collision had demolished a section of guardrail and scattered debris onto the road.

Prior to emergency crews arriving, as the victim was inspecting the damage, he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, police said.

Police said they were notified of the initial guardrail collision around 6 p.m., and were notified about the collision involving the pedestrian minutes later, a release said.

Huron EMS, North Huron Fire, and Huron OPP arrived at the scene and located a male pedestrian with vital signs absent. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Douglas Stamper, 64, of Central Huron.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314. Residents can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)