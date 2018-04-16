Canada
Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan announces retirement after winning Olympic gold

Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan has announced his retirement.

TORONTO — Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, who won his long-awaited Olympic gold as part of the team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics, is retiring after more than a decade on the world stage.

Chan made his decision official Monday after alluding to it during the Winter Games.

The 27-year-old Chan steps away from professional competition as the most decorated figure skater in Canadian history. Along with team gold in February he won a pair of silver medals at the Sochi Games, captured three world titles and was the national champion a record 10 times.

With a brilliant smile, natural charisma and the athleticism to hit the quadruple jumps that are now a staple of world-class skating, Chan has been a fan-favourite for years.

He plans to continue in the sport by conducting seminars and performing in shows.

