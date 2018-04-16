Snow falling on B.C.’s mountain highways Monday with more expected

Drivers should be aware if they are travelling on any mountain highways Monday that winter conditions and sometimes heavy snow is expected.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says while it is not unprecedented to have snow on the mountain passes in mid-April, it is not that common.

“But all of southern B.C. is very slow to get the feel of spring,” says Madryga. “Temperatures are a few degrees below average again Monday.

Here is a look at some of the highways and what can be expected:

On the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, drivers can expect about 10 centimetres of snow with periods of rain Monday afternoon.

From Merritt to Kamloops about 10 centimetres will also fall on the Coquihalla. The snow will become mixed with rain Monday afternoon.

Highway 3, the Hope Princeton via Allison Pass, will receive about 10 centimetres of snow before becoming mixed with rain in the afternoon.

Also on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, drivers should be very careful because a snowfall warning is in effect. About 15 centimetres will fall Monday but snow will continue into the evening and into Tuesday morning before it changes to flurries.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Snow will become mixed with rain Monday afternoon.