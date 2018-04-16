Winnipeggers treated to record snow in Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota – The snow totals are in and what fell on the Twin Cities over 48 hours is one for the record books.

The U.S. National Weather Service said in some parts of St. Paul, home to the Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota Wild, 45 centimetres blanketed the grounds. A foot-and-a half of snow that city crews are still clearing away Monday.

Northwest of the city, in an area known as Maple Grove, Minnesotans were treated to 55 cm of snow.

Hundreds of Winnipeg Jets fans drove through the storm to watch Game 3 of the series between the Jets and Minnesota Wild.

The Jets lost 6-2 Sunday night, having Winnipeg’s series lead cut to 2-1.

Forecasters are calling it the single biggest April snow storm ever seen in Minneapolis-St Paul.