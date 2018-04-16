Weekend ice storm lingers into Monday in the London area

Strong winds and freezing rains caused some problems on city streets and area highways over the weekends.

Although better conditions are expected to be improved Monday morning, drivers are still being asked to take their time on their morning commute.

All buses in Oxford Country are cancelled Monday morning because of the road conditions.

There are still some people without power following the weekend storm.

The London District Catholic School Board says St. Patrick’s in Lucan, and Sacred Heart in Parkhill are both closed Monday because of local power outages.

The Thames Valley District School Board says that 16 schools will be closed Monday because of power outages.

That includes Straffordville Pubdlic School, Hickson Central Public School, New Sarum Public School, Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion, Adelaide-W.G. MacDonald Public School, Laurie Hawkins Public School, Thamesford Public School, Wilberforce Public School, Annandale School, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Northdale Central Public School, River Heights Public School, East Williams Memorial Public School, North Middlesex District High School, Parkhill-West Williams Public School, South Dorchester Public School.

Hydro One says about 15,000 customers are effected to the north of London, in areas like Lucan, St Marys, Grand Bend and Parkhill

There’s also some scattered outages in areas east of the city near Thamesford, and about 1000 customers are effects in the St Thomas area.

Restoration time is currently set for later Monday evening.

Environment Canada’s rainfall warning remains in effect for London, Komoka, Parkhill, Stathroy and Middlesex County. A flood watch from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is also still in place.

The city’s Manager of Roadside Operations John Parsons says salt crews were kept very busy through the weekend dealing with the icy roads.

“Several rounds of salting on our main routes, and we were able to get into the secondary routes Sunday, also had the sidewalk units out for 13 hours treating the slippery conditions on sidewalks.”

He says with the strong wings, they’ve also been busy removing fallen trees and branches.

“Quite busy over the weekend,s till dealing with some downed limbs and trees, we’ve had a number of crews out Saturday and Sunday dealing with calls,” said Parsons, who is reminding residents to be patient as clean up efforts continue this week.

“People might see some tree limbs and branches on side walks, just be patient and give us time to get things cleaned up.”

Good morning #LdnOnt. Drive carefully this morning. Remember to watch out for flooding around catchbasins and broken down tree limbs. Issues can be reported using our online #service portal – https://t.co/ejDVKDJzVb — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) April 16, 2018

There has also been some cancellations and delays Monday morning for those flying out of the London International Airport this morning.