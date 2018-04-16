Power outages in Oxford county lead to school closures

Some students in the London region are getting an unexpected long weekend because of the weather.

While the lights are on in London, the same can’t be said for many communities north of the city. Thousands are without power Monday morning following the ice storm that wreaked havoc across the province.

School purpose vehicles have been cancelled for the day in Oxford County. A number of schools are closed Monday due to a power outage.

1 Straffordville P.S.

2 Hickson Central P.S.

3 New Sarum P.S.

4 Pierre Elliott Trudeau F.I.

5 Adelaide-W.G. MacDonald P.S.

6 Laurie Hawkins P.S.

7 Thamesford P.S.

8 Wilberforce P.S.

9 Annandale School

10 Lord Dorchester S.S.

11 Northdale Central P.S.

12 River Heights P.S.

13 East Williams Memorial P.S.

14 North Middlesex District H.S.

15 Parkhill-West Williams P.S.

16 South Dorchester P.S.

17 McGillivray Central P.S.

18 AJ Baker P.S.

19 Eagle Heights P.S.

In addition, Sacred Heart P.S. in Parkhill and St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Lucan are closed because of a power outage.

There are no school bus delays or cancellations to report in the city of London, in Middlesex County or Elgin County.